Speaking to USA Today, Austin Aries says fans should be more patient with 205 Live:

“I preach to everybody – whatever their opinion is – that patience is the key. I know that’s now how people nowadays digest entertainment. When you’re trying to build a new brand and introduce new characters and help them find themselves and connect with the audience, it takes time. I feel like if people don’t place their own expectations on what they think it should be and enjoy it for what it is and watch it as it evolves and what it will become, the process would be more enjoyable for everybody. Neville is a highly accomplished guy who is as talented as any guy in the company and my accolades speak for themselves and I have some name notoriety from being in the game a while. If we’re able to stabilize it – and that includes Brian Kendrick and bringing in Tajiri for a short time – to allow time for some of those guys who will make their names over the next 10 years, that’s a winning formula.”





