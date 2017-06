Asuka Surpasses CM Punk’s Title Reign Record

Asuka’s reign as the NXT Women’s Champion has now surpassed CM Punk’s 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

The next milestones would be surpassing New Day’s 483-day reign as tag team champions which will happen IF Asuka remains champion until the SummerSlam PPV.

