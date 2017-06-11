6/10/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Alexandria, Louisiana

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Alexandria, Louisiana:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

5. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

