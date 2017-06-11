6/10/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Alexandria, Louisiana

Jun 11, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Alexandria, Louisiana:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

5. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

