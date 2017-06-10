The Miz and Maryse selling LA home for $3.65 Million

– WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz and his wife Maryse are selling their 4,532 square foot house in Los Angeles for $3,650,000. The fully-detached Mediterranean-style house, situated at Hollywood Hills West, has 4 bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, three levels, circular driveway, heated pool, home theater, a spa, and mountain views. It was built in 1923 over 0.47 acres and is secluded behind 8-foot walls. The house is listed by The Mirisch Team and you can see the photos of the house, and even drop your bid, here

