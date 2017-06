ROH staying with the company

Ring of Honor star Dalton Castle’s contract is set to expire this month, and it was recently reportedly that WWE is interested in signing him.

However, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Dalton Castle join WWE anytime soon, as PWInsider is reporting that he has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor.

According to the report, Castle signed the new deal sometime over the past few days.

