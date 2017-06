NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III now on sale

– Tickets for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III are now on sale through Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $25.50, $45.50, $65.50, $85.50, and $130.50, with some VIP seats marked as $405.50 as well. Seats which are in the F2 section will be receiving a commemorative chair as well. NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III takes place on Saturday, August 19 at the Barclays Center on the eve of SummerSlam.

