Impact Wrestling announces Slammiversary XV VIP Experience Package

Via press release:

Join the stars of IMPACT Wrestling July 1 – 6 for the epic SLAMMIVERSARY XV VIP Experience package featuring the return of Fan Interaction. We anticipate a capacity crowd this year at Slammiversary, so guarantee your seat today!

For $199 you’ll get up close and personal with your favorite Stars during this jam-packed 6-day extravaganza:

Fan Interaction on Saturday – 9am-3pm.

-Pose for pictures and grab autographed 8×10 photos of the Stars at Fan Interaction*

-Receive a $10 coupon to score merchandise at the ShopIMPACT stand **

-Free Slammiversary DVD***

Souvenir credential to determine your place In line at all Slammiversary and IMPACT tapings at Universal Studios

First admission to Slammiversary and all Impact Tapings that week

Party in the Park – Ride the Revenge of the Mummy™ attraction at Universal Studios Florida™ as many times as you like as we invade the park with the post show party immediately following Slammiversary on Sunday night. Party will begin at 1130pm and lasts until 1am.

And for our out of town fans, we’re welcoming back the SLAMMIVERSARY Travel Package.

In addition to all the items above you’ll receive:

4 nights hotel checking in on Friday June 30 and checking out on Tuesday July 4^

A Friday night Welcome reception

Sunday Morning Breakfast

Welcome gift bag

Travel Package prices are:

SINGLE $ 899.00

DOUBLE $ 699.00

TRIPLE $ 599.00

QUAD $ 499.00

* Each fan is limited to one posed photo and two autographed items in total per person per Star. 8×10 counts as one of the 2 items. Number of Stars visited depends on number of attendees and length of lines.

** valid day of event only. Not valid at ShopIMPACT.com

*** Coupon for randomly assigned year DVD redeemed at merchandise stand – specific choice of year not available

^ Additional nights available upon request

All details are subject to change.

