Former WWE writer reveals why Sister Abigail will never be seen in WWE

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck revealed why Sister Abigail will never be seen in WWE in a physical capacity On a recent edition of the PWTorch Livecast.

“From what I know about how Bray Wyatt envisioned that character, I don’t think that character is ever going to be seen, because the way Bray explained it, and I don’t think it’s ever come out on TV, he speaks in riddles, so maybe if you read in-between the lines.”

“But Bray Wyatt was apparently a young man and Sister Abigail was an old, black woman, in I believe, the swamps of Louisiana who had some supernatural powers, and you know, the history of voodoo and such in New Orleans. I believe she took him under her wing and kind of taught him the secrets of what she knows of the dark arts and things like that.

.”Additionally, Eck asserted that Sister Abigail is almost a witch-like character and the person who turned Bray Wyatt into what he is today. He continued that Sister Abigail taught Wyatt that he’s special and the chosen one.Furthermore, Eck stated that if the WWE goes by Bray’s vision, the fans may not get to see a physical Sister Abigail.

