Charlotte Flair Filming “Psych” Movie

Charlotte Flair missed the June 3rd WWE live event in Bridgeport, CT because she was in Vancouver, Canada to film a non-WWE movie. She flew from Vancouver to Glens Falls, NY to work the WWE live event the next night.

No word yet on official details but it appears the movie she was filming is a two-hour holiday special related to the “Psych” TV show that used to air on the USA Network.

The movie was previously announced to air in December of this year. Actor and former Raw guest stars James Roday and Dule Hill are also filming the movie as they were the stars of the show. Based on a Twitter exchange, it looks like actor Sam Huntington also filmed for the movie. Roday and Flair both indicated on Twitter that they were still filming on Wednesday of this week.

source: THE SpOTLight

