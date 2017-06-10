6/9/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Jackson, Mississippi

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi:

1. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

After the match, Samoa Joe attacked everyone.

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

5. Non-title Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (via disqualification)

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson & Enzo Amore and Big Cass

7. Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe (via disqualification)

8. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

