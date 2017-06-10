6/9/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Jackson, Mississippi
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi:
1. Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Kalisto defeated Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel
After the match, Samoa Joe attacked everyone.
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax
5. Non-title Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (via disqualification)
6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson & Enzo Amore and Big Cass
7. Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe (via disqualification)
8. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt