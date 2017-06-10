6/9/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Download Festival Day 1 – Derby, England

Jun 10, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the WWE NXT Live Event at the Download Festival in Derby England on 6/9/17:

Session 1:

1. Killian Dain defeated No Way Jose

2. Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce

3. Mark Andrews defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka vs. Ruby Riot went to a no contest when Ruby was busted open after Asuka threw her into the steps.

5. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong

Session 2:

1. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven
After the match, Mark Andrews comes to the ring and stares down Dunne and is announced as Dunne’s next challenger.

2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Authors of Pain defeated Jack Gallagher and Wolfgang

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Tino Sabbatelli

4. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match
Aliyah, Kassius Ohno, and Drew McIntyre defeated Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe

5. Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss

