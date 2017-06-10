6/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Download Festival Day 2 – Derby, England

Below are the results from the WWE NXT Live Event at Day 2 of the Download Festival in Derby, England:

Session 1:

1. No Way Jose defeated Wolfgang

2. Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Trent Seven

4. Ruby Riot defeated Aliyah

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

Session 2:

1. Alexander Wolfe defeated Jack Gallagher

2. Roderick Strong defeated Tyson T-Bone

3. Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

5. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

6. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno

