WWE’s idea for 205 Live show

Jun 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

It appears that Sasha Banks recently appeared on 205 Live as a way to boost interest in the show. As previously noted, viewership numbers for 205 Live on the WWE Network have been disappointing.

Dave Meltzer reports that there is an idea to have more women from the main roster appear on the show in the future.

