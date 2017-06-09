Ventura joins Russian government-funded RT Network

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura is no new to controversies and his latest move will probably spark some more.

Ventura has joined the RT Network, the Russian television station funded by the Russian government where he will be hosting a new commentary show. The former Minnesota Governor told the Associated Press that he has “personal assurances” from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he won’t be censored on his new show, titled The World According to Jesse.

“The Body” has not been able to find a job in the United States after he sued the estate of American Sniper author Chris Kyle. He was awarded $1.8 million by a federal jury in 2014 after Ventura claimed that Kyle defamed him by alleging he made derisory remarks about the U.S. special forces. In 2016, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the jury award.

“I can’t get a job in the U.S. No one will touch me,” Ventura told the AP. “My United States union throws me in the dirt and who comes to the rescue? Russia.” Ventura, who is now 65 years of age, also lost his health insurance with the Screen Actors Guild.





