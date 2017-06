Two Raw stars join Total Divas

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned That Best friends Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were recently added to the cast of season seven and filming is now set to begin in a few weeks after the final decision was made.

As we previously reported, Eva Marie will not be returning to the series and producers were interviewing the female roster to find a worthy replacement.





