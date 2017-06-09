This Day In Wrestling History – June 9th

1959 – The Golden Giant defeats Bull Curry, to win the NWA Brass Knuckles Championship.

1966 – Johnny Valentine defeats Fritz Von Erich, to win the NWA (Texas) United States Championship.

1971 – In the National Wrestling Federation, Ernie Ladd defeats Waldo Von Erich, to win the NWF Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Angelo Mosca wins a one-night 14-man tournament, to win the vacant NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship.

1980 – The Fabulous Freebirds (Terry Gordy & Buddy Roberts) defeat The Junkyard Dog & Buck Robley, to win the Mid-South Tag Team Championship.

1991 – In a tournament final, Konnan el Barbaro defeats Cien Caras, to become the inaugural CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

1991 – Rockin’ Robin defeats Candy Divine, to become the inaugural Women’s World Champion. At the same event, Steve Williams defeats Bam Bam Bigelow, to become the inaugural UWF SportsChannel Television Championship.

1994 – The WWF holds its first-ever Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Baltimore. The Hall Of Fame had been created the previous year, with Andre the Giant as the inaugural inductee. The event was never released, although highlights and clips have been shown on WWE TV and Classics on Demand.

– Freddie Blassie (was inducted by Shane McMahon)

– Bobo Brazil (was inducted by Ernie Ladd)

– James Dudley (was inducted by Vince McMahon)

– Gorilla Monsoon (was inducted by Jim Ross)

– Arnold Skaaland (was inducted by Bob Backlund)

– Buddy Rogers (was inducted by WWF World Champion Bret Hart)

– Chief Jay Strongbow (was inducted by Tatanka)

1995 – The Holy Demon Army (Toshiaki Kawada & Akira Taue) defeat Kenta Kobashi & Mitsuharu Misawa, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship for the second time.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.4 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.2 rating). On Nitro, Jeff Jarrett defeats Dean Malenko, to win the WCW United States Championship.

1999 – Johnny Ace & Bart Gunn defeat Jun Akiyama & Kenta Kobashi, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – In a tournament final, The Holy Demon Army (Toshiaki Kawada & Akira Taue) defeat Takao Omori & Yoshihiro Takayama, to win the vacant AJPW World Tag Team Championship. It’s The Holy Demon Army’s sixth time winning the titles.

2000 – In Combat Zone Wrestling, Trent Acid defeats Justice Pain, to win the CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – In a Triple Threat Deathmatch, Nick Mondo defeats Wifebeater and Mad Man Pondo, to win the CZW Iron Man Championship.

2004 – On TNA’s weekly pay-per-view, AJ Styles defeats Kazarian, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2006 – Hiroka defeats Marcela, to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

2007 – Ring of Honor’s Domination pay-per-view is held in Philadelphia.

Dark Matches:

– Pelle Primeau defeats Rhett Titus, Alex Payne, and Mitch Franklin (Four-Corner Survival Match).

– Damien Wayne defeats Rex Sterling.

– Deranged & Azrieal defeat Michael Elgin & Gran Akuma.

PPV:

– Matt Sydal defeats Hallowicked.

– Daizee Haze fought Lacey (with Jimmy Jacobs) to a 10-minute time-limit draw.

– El Generico & Kevin Steen defeat Jigsaw & Mike Quackenbush.

– Davey Richards defeats Matt Cross.

– Delirious defeats Rocky Romero.

– Brent Albright defeats Erick Stevens, BJ Whitmer, and Jimmy Rave (Four-Corner Survival Match).

– The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) defeat The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli), to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship (Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match).

– Bryan Danielson defeats Nigel McGuinness.

– Takeshi Morishima defeats Roderick Strong, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2008 – Jimmy Wang Yang is suspended 30 days, for his first violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy.

2012 – The Best Team Ever (Jesse Godderz & Rudy Switchblade) defeat Shiloh Jonze & Raul LaMotta, to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship. Also, Mohomad Ali Vaez defeats Jamin Olivencia, to win the vacant OVW Television Championship. It’s Vaez’s 7th time winning the Television Championship.

2012 – At DREAMWAVE’s Immortality event, Dan the Man defeats Vic Capri, to win the DREAMWAVE Alternative Championship. Also, Dan Lawrence & Shane Hollister defeat Cousin Bobby & Cousin Dixie, to win the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Championship.

2014 – On Monday Night RAW, The Authority (Triple H & Stephanie McMahon) strip Daniel Bryan of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, due to Bryan’s inability to defend the title because of his neck injury.

2016 – Kazuhiro Tamura defeats Yohei Nakajima, to win the GAORA Television Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament contender Tyson T-Bone (36 years old); 2-time Mexican National Atomicos Champion Billy Boy (40 years old); former AJPW F-1 Tag Team Champion Makoto Izubuchi (43 years old); former WCW wrestler Chip Minton (48 years old); and former ECW wrestler Val Puccio (52 years old).

Today would’ve been the 82nd birthday for 29-time Tag Team Champion, among various NWA territories, Dutch Savage. Today would’ve been the 93rd birthday for Georgia Championship Wrestling owner/promoter, Jim Barnett. And today would’ve been the 93rd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer, The ‘Original Sheik’ Ed Farhat.

