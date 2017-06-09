The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Extreme Rules

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Updates

*WWE UK TV Show Update

*What is going on with the Mae Young Classic

*New WWE Signings

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV which included the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Womens Championship, the Fatal Five Way for a shot at the Universal Championship, the Steel Cage Match for the Tag Team Titles and so much more.

We then gave you the Smackdown Throwdown which features the reveal of the Womens Money in the Bank Briefcase, Lana Debuts, New Case Rocks, Jinder Gets Hyped and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Hideo Itami Snaps, Cien gets Slapped, Sanity takes care of No Way Jose, Roode has a Strong Confrontation and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack060817.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)