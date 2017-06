Matt Hardy a daddy again

Hardy posted:

Our second son, “Wolfie” Wolfgang Xander Hardy, was born on June 8th at 11:37pm.. He was 7 pounds, 4 ounces and healthy.

King Maxel was extremely excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks for so many kind, supportive words during my wife’s pregnancy.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)