Jeff Jarrett talks the Impact Wrestling/Global Force Wrestling merger, Impact’s growth

Notes from a recent Jeff Jarrett interview with Akhilesh Gannavarapu…

About the growth of Impact Wrestling in the past 15 years:

“It’s something I’m super excited about. It’s no secret that we’ve had our ups and downs. But since I’ve come back on board and Anthem’s come on board since January 1st this year, we have our Spike TV deal in the United Kingdom, obviously the Sony SIX situation here, where we’re producing Impact, we’re about to kick off our live events – restart that program back in the States in the late summer, and our licensing program and merchandise – the growth is very enjoyable.

“Just to think about all the situations that are going on – like in Africa, in South Africa, Super Sport is our partner there. And the growth there in digital perspective is enormous. We’re just excited on all fronts.”

You’ve merged Global Force Wrestling with Impact Wrestling. Can you give us your thoughts behind the idea, and also regarding the GFW title being added to the list of championships in the promotion?



“Yes, it’s a part of the merger. As things come together, and the fans will see on television – like you just said, I launched Global Force Wrestling (GFW) in April 2014. The days, and months, and now the years, as they roll by, and as they become one (Impact Wrestling and GFW), I think it’s going to be an interesting situation for the fans, and something we’re all excited about. Which is a part of the rebranding.”

source: Akhilesh Gannavarapu





