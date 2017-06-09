Jeff Hardy talks about keeping his WWE return a secret

Hardy talks about keeping his WWE return a secret:



“We knew that after our contracts expired with that other world, basically, we knew, we’d been through all the deal we had to go through. We just had to keep it a secret and that was so hard. Like, that day of WrestleMania, I was lying like crazy! ‘Will we see you tonight?’ ‘No, I’m on the first flight out of here.’ Even in interviews on the Friday and Saturday before with these people, I even said, ‘Yeah, we’ll be with Ring of Honor through the summer.'”

Source: Talk Is Jericho





