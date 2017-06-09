Drew McIntyre Believes He Will Fulfill Vince McMahon’s Prophecy

NXT Star Drew McIntyre recently told The Mirror that he still believes he will fulfill Vince McMahon’s prophecy

Years ago when he debuted in Smackdown, Vince McMahon said off script Drew will be a future world champion and had the support of many stars including the The Undertaker, HBK and Triple H.

“I always have, 100%, I’ve never changed my opinion since I said that. He didn’t say the things he said for his health, he has done a lot with this business because of his eye for it. I wasn’t necessarily the guy he was looking for back then in a few different ways, but he certainly saw that raw talent and potential.

I’ve been lucky that I’ve got myself through various opportunities and platforms and people believing in me, my wife helping in a lot of different areas, and growing up a lot, I’ve shown I am ready now to be a top guy, to hold that position for the company and show what it is to represent a giant, publicly traded company like WWE.

There is so much more than just what you do in the ring and what you do on the microphone. As a kid I didn’t quite comprehend that, but now that’s something 100% I’m ready for. I’ve represented many people as the face of the company, proudly and I do it with joy and I do it with respect and make sure I elevate everywhere I go. I came to NXT to elevate it and I came back to WWE to fulfil the prophecy.”

source: THE SpOTLight





