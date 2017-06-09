Cena on Trump: “I think he’s really finding his way”

Cena was recently a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show out of Sydney to promote his upcoming “Evening with John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Words” events in Australia next month.

Here’s what he has to say about Donald Trump:

“That is a very, very difficult question. I think our country is at a point of expression and uh, I think he’s really finding his way. At times he’s extremely abrasive. I know that’s kind of his campaign but I think time will tell. He’s already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn’t speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy so that’s never a good thing. But time will tell. A man’s legacy is defined by time. No one pegged me to be where I was in the WWE after a few months. It took years for me to establish the fact that I was going to be where I was. So, we’ll see. Time will tell.”





