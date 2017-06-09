Austin Aries Taking Time Off

WWE Cruiserweight star Austin Aries appeared on Busted Open and confirmed that he will be taking a brief break from wrestling to heal some nagging injuries:

“I’ve got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It’s kind of part of what we do, I don’t think anyone is ever 100%. So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what’s gonna be next and what the direction’s gonna be.”

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)