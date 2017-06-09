Angle dreams of facing…

Jun 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle Says He Dreams Of Wrestling Finn Balor before he retires

During a recent interview with The Metro the RAW General Manager praised Balor, and he said that he’s been dreaming of wrestling him.

“Finn Balor, the Demon. He has transcended himself to being one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and I remember him as a cruiserweight in Japan. You can’t believe how blown away I am by him. I know that he was main eventing a lot of shows in Japan before he came to the United States, and he went through the Dojo camp over there. Wrestling Japanese style which is very stiff and he was able to survive it. He’s on top of the world, one of the top three guys right now and he’s just started. Being able to do a program with him would be awesome. I’m sure he dreamed of wrestling me back then, now I’m dreaming of wrestling him.”

