6/8/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match

Naomi defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated American Alpha, Breezango, and The Colons

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)