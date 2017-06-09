6/8/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jun 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match
Naomi defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated American Alpha, Breezango, and The Colons

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

