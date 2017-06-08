WWE’s plan for Lana on Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE recycled the plans that they originally had for Eva Marie and gave them to Lana. The company hopes that Lana could be portrayed as a top heel within the company.
