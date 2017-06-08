Rumored Plans for Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

>

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Samoa Joe vs. #WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be a one-time thing. Joe vs. Lesnar is set to headline the WWE Great Balls of Fire WWE Network Special on July 9th and the two will face off for the first time on this Monday’s RAW.

The Observer goes on to note that Lesnar is still scheduled to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in August and officials plan on having Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

There are also plans to do Finn Balor vs. Lesnar and Seth Rollins vs. Lesnar matches between Brock’s respective bouts with Braun and Reigns.





