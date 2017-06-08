Retro Photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos, SmackDown Segment In Slow Motion, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video of this week’s WWE SmackDown opening segment, which saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveal the new women’s Money In the Bank briefcase.

– WWE stock was down 0.24% on Wednesday, closing at $20.43 per share. The high was $20.60 and the low was $20.37.

– Below is a viral photo of Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signing their letters-in-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama back in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)