Paid audience directed on how to react at Impact TV tapings in India

The website Wrestling Observer is reporting that the audience which participated during the Impact Wrestling television tapings in Mumbai, India, were paid and directed who to cheer and boo.

Dave Meltzer wrote that the crowd, estimated to be around 500 people inside the Reliance MediaWorks Studios, were paid 250 to 400 rupee each, the equivalent of $3.80 to $7.60 to attend. To distinguish the heels from the babyfaces and help the audience who to cheer or boo, the Impact stars came out from different entrances depending if they are a face or heel.

A host, or master of ceremonies, was in charge of ramping up the crowd and help direct them when to react.

The Impact Wrestling episodes from India will start tonight on POP TV and will run up to the Slammiversary pay-per-view.





