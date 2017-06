Killian Dain’s WWE NXT Theme Song, WWE Hall of Famers Talk Statues (Video), WWE Stock

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Beast of Belfast” theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain. Dain defeated No Way Jose on last night’s NXT episode.

– WWE stock was up 0.64% today, closing at $20.56 per share. Today’s high was $20.77 and the low was $20.38.

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino talking about their statues in this “Table For 3” video from this past Monday. Randy Orton also appeared on the episode. Bruno reveals that he went to New York for a “terrible” experience to get the mold for his statue created. Flair did not have to go through that as they created his statue using a model.

