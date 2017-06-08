John Cena on Gym “Loud Lifters” (Video), Titus O’Neil TED Talk Video, Fans on Following Stars

Jun 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video with John Cena talking about one big “Gym Don’t” – being The Loud Lifter. The video is presented by WWE partner Tapout.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite Superstar to follow on social media – WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Big E, Xavier Woods, The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, The Rock, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Matt Hardy, Lana, Rusev, Randy Orton, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Zack Ryder or other. As of this writing, 22% voted for The Bellas while 15% voted for other, 13% for The Rock, 8% for Owens, 8% for Cena, 7% for Sasha, 5% for Jericho, 4% for Becky, 4% for Orton and 4% for Hardy. The rest received 2% or less.

– WWE posted this video from Titus O’Neil’s recent TED Talk at UCLA:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad