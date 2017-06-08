Daniel Bryan Workout Clip, SmackDown Social Score, AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler In Slow Motion

– Below is slow motion video from AJ Styles’ win over Dolph Ziggler on this week’s WWE SmackDown in Rochester:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind America’s Got Talent and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 58,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 71,000 interactions and 22,000 authors. SmackDown also had 72,000 Facebook interactions with 48,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 84,000 interactions and 57,000 authors.

– No word yet on when new dad Daniel Bryan will return to SmackDown for his General Manager duties but he continues to train. He posted the following video this week and wrote, “107 degrees outside, no ac, no problem. #DadBod #plantstrong”

