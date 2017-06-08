Blind Taste Test at the WWE PC (Video), Matches for WWE’s MSG Return, Sasha Banks

Jun 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of WWE Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley and Johnny Saint participating in a blind taste of authentic Chinese cuisine. WWE’s Chinese recruits, Sasha Banks and others make appearances as well.

– The second SmackDown brand match has been added to the WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden on July 7th – AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. R-Truth vs. Goldust has also been added. Below is the updated card for that night:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
* Dean Ambrose vs.WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus
* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley
* Goldust vs. R-Truth
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

– Speaking of Sasha, she agreed with a fan on Twitter when asked if the logo for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view resembles male private parts. The logo has been the subject of a lot of jokes from fans on social media in the past week. You can see the exchange below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad