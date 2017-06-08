6/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Brighton, England

Below are the results from today’s WWE NXT Live Event in Brighton, England:

1. Jack Gallagher defeated Trent Seven

2. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah and Ruby Riot

3. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong defeated SAnitY

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

7. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

