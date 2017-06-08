6/8/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Brighton, England

Jun 8, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from today’s WWE NXT Live Event in Brighton, England:

1. Jack Gallagher defeated Trent Seven

2. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah and Ruby Riot

3. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong defeated SAnitY

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Authors of Pain defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Ember Moon

7. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

