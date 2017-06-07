WWE NXT Stars Visit UK Terror Attack Victim, Samoa Joe Attacks In Slow Motion, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from Samoa Joe’s attack on Paul Heyman during Monday’s WWE RAW:

– WWE stock was down 0.68% on Tuesday, closing at $20.45 per share. The high was $20.55 and the low was $20.26.

– As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK on Tuesday. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.

@MandrewsJunior @NikkiCrossWWE & @REALBobbyRoode sat in our lounge watching Raw…it was GLORIOUS! Lily is still in disbelief! The best day! — Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017

