WWE NXT Stars Visit UK Terror Attack Victim, Samoa Joe Attacks In Slow Motion, WWE Stock

Jun 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from Samoa Joe’s attack on Paul Heyman during Monday’s WWE RAW:

– WWE stock was down 0.68% on Tuesday, closing at $20.45 per share. The high was $20.55 and the low was $20.26.

– As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK on Tuesday. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.

