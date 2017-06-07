WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, WWE Legend Dances at NXT Live Event, UK Tour Notes

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. dancing with No Way Jose and Roderick Strong at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. Dory appears at every NXT event in Ocala. This show saw his in-ring interview interrupted by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Strong made the save and promised to find a partner for the main event. Strong and Jose ended up defeating Cutler and Blake in the main event while Funk was in their corner.

– The following was taped for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan

* Heavy Machinery vs. Lars Sullivan & a partner

* Killian Dain vs. No Way Jose

* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

* Appearances by NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong and others

– The NXT tour of the UK rolls on as the crew prepares to head to the Download Festival this weekend. As seen below, Kerrang Magazine will host an on-stage Q&A with NXT Superstars and the band Creeper Cult on Saturday. Also below is a crowd shot from Monday’s show in Scotland that was tweeted out by Triple H:

