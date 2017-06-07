WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar’s Return, Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Slow Motion, Triple H

– Below is slow motion video from Roman Reigns’ win over Bray Wyatt in Monday night’s WWE RAW opener:

– As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be back on next week’s RAW from Lafayette, LA to confront Great Balls of Fire opponent Samoa Joe. WWE posted the following on Lesnar’s return:

Samoa Joe showed no fear when he trapped Paul Heyman in the Coquina Clutch on Raw, but next Monday night, he’ll have to answer to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hasn’t been seen on Raw since the night after he captured Team Red’s most prestigious prize from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, but now that he has a No. 1 contender in The Samoan Submission Machine — who painfully attacked Lesnar’s advocate this week — The Beast Incarnate has decided to resurface. We might be weeks away from Joe and Lesnar’s Universal Title clash at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, but things are already heating up.

What will happen when Lesnar and Joe meet under the same roof next Monday night?