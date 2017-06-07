What Happened After WWE 205 Live (Videos), Tamina on Pinning Naomi (Video), Table For 3

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw Tamina Snuka pin SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in the six-person match, thanks to interference from Lana. Tamina talks to Dasha Fuentes in this Fallout video and says she’s been preparing for the shot at Money In the Bank for a long time. Tamina brags on pinning the champion and says she’s been ready for all this, and is ready to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase.

– The next “Table For 3” on the WWE Network will air on Monday, June 19th after RAW goes off the air with Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres and Maryse.

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live saw Randy Orton take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who made the match non-title. The Singh Brothers interfered, leading to Orton hitting them both with RKOs to send fans home happy. Below are videos from user @GoldGraps on Twitter:

After a fun night, I'm off to bed, but first, watch this dark match from tonight. #SDLive

