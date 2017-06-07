Updated 7/7 WWE MSG house show card
The current lineup for WWE’s house show on 7/7 at Madison Square Garden
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE US Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose with Maryse
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz
* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs.Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax & Alicia Fox
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries
* Goldust vs. R-Truth
source: PWInsider
(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)