Updated 7/7 WWE MSG house show card

The current lineup for WWE’s house show on 7/7 at Madison Square Garden

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE US Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose with Maryse

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz

* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs.Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries

* Goldust vs. R-Truth

source: PWInsider





