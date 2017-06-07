Updated 7/7 WWE MSG house show card

Jun 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The current lineup for WWE’s house show on 7/7 at Madison Square Garden

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE US Champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose with Maryse
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz
* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs.Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax & Alicia Fox
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries
* Goldust vs. R-Truth

source: PWInsider


(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad