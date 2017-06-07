This Day In Wrestling History – June 7th

1960 – Rikidozan & Toyonobori defeat Dan Miller & Frank Valois, to win the JWA All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1969 – Jose Lothario defeats Johnny Valentine, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Paul Jones defeats Baron Von Raschke, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1982 – Sgt. Slaughter is awarded the NWA United States Championship, after his opponent and champion Wahoo McDaniel, is attacked before the match by Don Muraco and Roddy Piper.

1993 – Bobby Blaze defeats The Dirty White Boy, to win the vacant Smoky Mountain Wrestling Television Championship

1994 – Tracy Smothers defeats Kendo the Samurai, to win the SMW Television Championship.

1995 – The Thugs (Dirty White Boy & Tracy Smothers) defeat The Dynamic Duo (Al Snow & The Unabomb), to win the SMW Tag Team Championship. This was the only title change, in the lineage of the SMW Tag Team Championship, that did NOT involve either The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy Del Ray & Tom Prichard) or The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton).

1996 – The first annual Ilio DePaolo Memorial Show is held in Buffalo, NY in front of 14,852 fans. The show was promoted by Ilio’s son Dennis, in association with WCW. All proceeds from the show were donated to local children’s charities.

– Pee Wee Jones defeats Farmer Pete.

– Gino Brito defeats The Missing Link via disqualification.

– Dominic DeNucci & Tony Parisi defeat Danny Johnson & Bruiser Bedlam.

– Diamond Dallas Page defeats Alex Wright.

– Konnan defeats Big Bubba, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– VK Wallstreet defeats Joe Gomez.

– In a Tag Team Street Fight, The Nasty Boys (Jerry Saggs & Brian Knobbs) defeat The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge).

– Lex Luger defeats Jim Duggan, to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– Randy Savage defeats Ric Flair.

– The Giant defeats Sting via disqualification, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – Perro Aguayo Jr. & Sr. defeat Mosco de la Merced & Fuerza Guerrera, to win the Mexican National Tag Team Championship.

2003 – Rocky Reynolds defeats Brother Love, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2003 – The final WWE Insurrextion event is held in Newcastle, England in front of 10,000 fans. The event was exclusive to the RAW brand.

Dark Matches:

– Maven defeats Christian Eckstein.

– The Hurricane defeats Lance Storm.

PPV:

– Jazz (with Theodore Long) defeats Trish Stratus, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Christian defeats Booker T, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Rob Van Dam & Kane defeat La Resistance (Rene Dupree & Sylvain Grenier), to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

– Goldust defeats Rico.

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, The Dudley Boyz (Spike, D-Von, & Bubba Ray Dudley) defeat the team of Theodore Long, Rodney Mack, and Christopher Nowinski.

– Scott Steiner defeats Test, with Val Venis as the special guest referee.

– In a Street Fight, Triple H (with Ric Flair) defeats Kevin Nash (with Shawn Michaels), to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – Former WWF Tag Team Champion John ‘Earthquake’ Tenta passes away at age 42. Earthquake had developed bladder cancer in 2004; the cancer led to multiple tumors spreading to his lungs, ultimately causing his death.

2008 – The NWA 60th Anniversary Show is held in Atlanta, in front of 2,500 fans.

– Mike DiBiase defeats Aaron Stevens, to retain the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Iceberg (with Dan Wilson) defeats Mikael Judas, and Shatter (with Jeff G. Bailey), to retain the NWA Anarchy Heavyweight Championship.

– Abdullah the Butcher (with John Cheatum) fought Tommy Rich to a no-contest.

– Blue Demon, Jr & Sean Waltman defeat Rob Conway & Carl Ouellet.

– Mike Quackenbush defeats Ricky Vega, to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Elimination Match, Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) defeat The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas), and The Real American Heroes (Karl Anderson & Joey Ryan), to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Two-on-One Handicap Match, Sid Vicious defeats The Playas Club (Dave Greco & Justin Corino).

– The Rock n Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeat The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Bobby Eaton).

2008 – Ring of Honor’s Respect is Earned II is held in Philadelphia. It would air on PPV on August 1st.

Dark Matches:

– Mitch Franklin & Shane Hagadorn defeat The Osirian Portal (Ophidian & Amasis).

– Rhett Titus defeats Ernie Osiris, to win the Top of the Class Trophy.

PPV:

– El Generico & Kevin Steen defeat The Vulture Squad (Jigsaw & Ruckus).

– Claudio Castagnoli defeats Davey Richards.

– In a Six Man Tag Team Match, Brent Albright, Delirious, and Pelle Primeau defeat Sweet & Sour Inc. (Chris Hero, Adam Pearce, & Eddie Edwards).

– Roderick Strong defeats Erick Stevens, in a Fight Without Honor.

– Nigel McGuinness defeats Go Shiozaki, to retain the ROH World Championship.

– The Age Of The Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black) defeat Austin Aries & Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship.

Dark Main Events:

– Jigsaw defeats Eddie Kingston (with Sabian & Robbie Mireno).

– Necro Butcher defeats Jay Briscoe in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

2009 – WWE’s first Extreme Rules pay-per-view is held in New Orleans in front of 9,124 fans.

Dark Match:

– Kelly Kelly & Mickie James defeat Beth Phoenix & Rosa Mendes.

PPV:

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Kofi Kingston defeats MVP, William Regal, and Matt Hardy, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– In a No Holds Barred Match, Chris Jericho defeats Rey Mysterio, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the 9th time.

– CM Punk defeats Umaga in a Samoan Strap Match.

– In a Triple Threat Hardcore Match, Tommy Dreamer defeats Christian and Jack Swagger, to win the ECW Championship. Had Dreamer lost, he would no longer be in ECW.

– “Santina” Marella defeats Vickie & Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Handicap Hogpen Match, to retain the title of “Miss WrestleMania.”

– Batista defeats Randy Orton in a Steel Cage Match, to win the WWE Championship.

– John Cena defeats The Big Show in a Submission Match.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Edge in a Ladder Match, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Hardy’s title win is short-lived; CM Punk comes out and cashes in his Money In The Bank title shot. After performing the GTS twice, Punk pins Hardy, and HE wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – This evening’s RAW is the first three-hour RAW Viewers Choice Night; fans could vote online on matches, stipulations, and opponents they wanted to see compete. The evening’s “guest stars” were Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, and Sharlto Copley, stars of The A-Team (theatrically released June 11th).

Wade Barrett, winner of NXT Season 1, and the other seven Season 1 contestants (Daniel Bryan, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield, Heath Slater, David Otunga, Justin Gabriel, and Darren Young), made their debut during the main event (John Cena vs CM Punk). Sporting black armbands with the letter ‘N’ (as in ‘Nexus’), the eight men would attack Cena, Punk, and WWE personnel sitting ringside. The rookies would also destroy the entire wrestling area (the ring, the outside mat, announcer’s table, etc.). Full video is below but the NXT rookies make their appearance at the 11:50 mark.

2014 – At DREAMWAVE’s Immortality event, Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan defeat Alex Castle & Markus Crane, to win the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Championship.

2015 – The first Legends of Wrestling event is held at Citi Field in Queens, NY in front of a reported 10,0000+ fans. As requested by the New York Mets, the ring was set up in the outfield, rather than on the infield (which would’ve provided a better view for the fans). Among the thirty or so legends participating in the event were Lita, Virgil, Matt Striker, Ashley Massaro, and the tag team Demolition.

– Andy Anderson & Flex Armstrong (with Greg Valentine) defeat Bam Shaw & Mr. TA (with John Cena, Sr.).

– Curt Hawkins defeats Tyrus.

– Jim Duggan defeats Robbie E.

– Tommy Dreamer defeats Wes Brisco.

– Ric Flair cut a promo but was interrupted by Knux and Mr. Anderson. This led to a match where The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) would defeat Knux & Anderson.

– Matt Sydal defeats Doc Gallows.

– In the main event, Rob Van Dam (with Bret Hart) defeats Scott Steiner (with Doc Gallows). Steiner and Gallows attacked RVD after the match; Bill Goldberg made the save, speared Steiner, and jackhammered Gallows; Goldberg told Steiner that he was “back” and was willing to wrestle him.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tough Enough Season 6 winner Sara Lee (25 years old); current SHIMMER wrestler Taeler Hendrix (28 years old); WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley (52 years old), Howard Finkel (67 years old), and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham (74 years old); and indy wrestlers Kid Lethal (33 years old) & Rene Cardinal (25 years old).

