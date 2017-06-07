Lawler explains how WWE got the rights to use Great Balls of Fire
On his own podcast, Jerry Lawler explains how WWE got the rights to use Great Balls of Fire:
“My personal attorney here in Memphis is Joe Barton. Good friend of mine and my attorney. I got a phone call from Joe a few weeks ago, and Joe also represents Jerry Lee Lewis. And Joe said, ‘Hey Jerry, do you happen to know who I would contact at the WWE about copyright infringement?’ I go, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Well, we understand they are doing a pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire and Jerry Lee has that phrase trademarked. He has ever since they recorded the song.’ So, I put him in touch with the WWE people, gave him a name. Apparently he called them and got everything worked out. Not only are they using the name, they are using Jerry Lee’s song, which is awesome.”
source: angrymarks.com