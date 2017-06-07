Kevin Owens Suffers Minor Injury, The Miz Celebrates In Slow Motion, Paul Heyman

Jun 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from The Miz’s WWE Intercontinental Title Comeback Tour Kickoff celebration on this week’s RAW:

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following today on Monday’s attack from Samoa Joe. As noted, Heyman is bringing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to RAW next week to confront Joe. The two will then do battle at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

– WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following and noted that his thumb is broken but he will not miss ring time. Owens lost to Shinsuke Nakamura in last night’s non-title main event on SmackDown. He tweeted:

