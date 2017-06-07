Former WWE superstar endorses Jinder Mahal as WWE champion

Christian thinks Jinder Mahal as a WWE champion is a good idea:

“I think it’s good. I think it’s a good surprise. I mean, I like it when there’s… it’s hard to shock people, especially when people want to know, like, spoilers and stuff like that. People seem to want to know stuff that’s going to happen before it happens sometimes instead of just enjoying it and following the ride and just seeing where it takes you. So it just was legitimately one of those ones where you didn’t know which way they were going to go on it and I like it. I think it’s different and I think it’s one of those ones too, even speaking from personal experience, that you sometimes you’ve just got to throw that person in that spot and see if they can sink or swim, if they have it in them to step up and be believable in that spot.”

source: E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness





