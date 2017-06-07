El Patron talks about the reaction to his debut on Impact Wrestling

Jun 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Alberto El Patron talks about the reaction to his debut on Impact Wrestling:

“Oh, all the fans’ welcoming made me very happy. All my videos in the first week with Impact Wrestling went viral. We had more than 4 million viewers 0 people were just happy. People were talking about it for days, for weeks, because nobody expected to see me at Impact, especially because of all the rumors that said that I was going back to WWE. So for me to be there, make an impact and face Bobby Lashley, becoming the champion on the very first night, it was phenomenal.”

