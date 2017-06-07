El Patron talks about the reaction to his debut on Impact Wrestling

“Oh, all the fans’ welcoming made me very happy. All my videos in the first week with Impact Wrestling went viral. We had more than 4 million viewers 0 people were just happy. People were talking about it for days, for weeks, because nobody expected to see me at Impact, especially because of all the rumors that said that I was going back to WWE. So for me to be there, make an impact and face Bobby Lashley, becoming the champion on the very first night, it was phenomenal.”

source: Akhilesh Gannavarapu





