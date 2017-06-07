Eight-Man Before WWE SmackDown, More on WWE NXT Stars Visiting Terror Victim, Kofi Kingston

– As noted, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited 8 year old Lily Harrison on Tuesday in the UK. Lily was hospitalized after suffering serious shrapnel wounds during the terror attack at Manchester Arena during the Ariana Grande concert earlier this month. Below is coverage of the visit from Sky News:

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Rochester, NY saw hometown star Luke Harper team with American Alpha and Tye Dillinger to defeat Erick Rowan, Aiden English and The Ascension.

– As seen below, Kofi Kingston took to Instagram this week and revealed that designer Jonathan Davenport has been the one behind the various looks of The New Day. Kofi wrote the following thanks to Davenport:

Just want to take a moment to give a shoutout to Jonathan Davenport. He’s designed all of the New Day’s gear for the past 2+ years (and counting!). From the Unicornification of our outfits right up to their present-day Ice Creamation, @davenpoe has been the mind behind the design!

A decorated storyboard artist, character designer and illustrator, Jonathan specializes in Narrative Design- the art of telling stories through pictures. You can see that inspiration come through on the backs of our entrance jackets! Ya bwoy does fantastic work!

Check some of it out here: http://davenpoe.deviantart.com/

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)