Combat Zone Wrestling presents Tournament of Death on June 10 in Townsend, DE with MASADA, Jimmy Havoc
Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) heads into a new future,
heralded by new champions – a new Wired TV champion Maxwell
Jason Freidman (@the_mjf) and a new World Heavyweight
champion Lio Rush (@ItsLioRush).
CZW’s most violent event, “Tournament of Death”, is coming
Saturday, June 10 to the Ultraviolent Underground, 179
Ebenezer Church Road in Townsend, DE at 2 pm! 450 tickets
already sold!
Stipulations being announced soon, but in the first round:
– British star Jimmy Havoc vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. last
year’s winner Rickey Shane Page
– Doorway to Death match
Two-Time #TOD winner MASADA vs. SHLAK
– Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match
Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver
– Barbed Wire Craziness Match
Conor Claxton vs. British star Clint Margera
In non-tournament action:
– Fans Bring The Weapons
Father Matthew Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo
– Scaffold Match
Devon Moore and Drew Blood vs. Danny Havoc and a Mystery
Opponent
– Four Corners of Pain
Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George
Gatton
CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8 for “EVILution”.
Forget “New Heights”…it’s time to WAKE UP!
Matches already announced:
CZW World Title/Four Way Match
Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a
against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy
CZW Wired Title
Maxwell Jason Freidman defends against Trevor Lee
AR Fox takes on Ace Romero
Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George
Gatton
Tickets available at czwtickets.tickeyfly.com and, day of,
at the door.
