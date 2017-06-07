Combat Zone Wrestling presents Tournament of Death on June 10 in Townsend, DE with MASADA, Jimmy Havoc

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) heads into a new future,

heralded by new champions – a new Wired TV champion Maxwell

Jason Freidman (@the_mjf) and a new World Heavyweight

champion Lio Rush (@ItsLioRush).

CZW’s most violent event, “Tournament of Death”, is coming

Saturday, June 10 to the Ultraviolent Underground, 179

Ebenezer Church Road in Townsend, DE at 2 pm! 450 tickets

already sold!

Stipulations being announced soon, but in the first round:

– British star Jimmy Havoc vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. last

year’s winner Rickey Shane Page

– Doorway to Death match

Two-Time #TOD winner MASADA vs. SHLAK

– Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match

Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver

– Barbed Wire Craziness Match

Conor Claxton vs. British star Clint Margera

In non-tournament action:

– Fans Bring The Weapons

Father Matthew Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

– Scaffold Match

Devon Moore and Drew Blood vs. Danny Havoc and a Mystery

Opponent

– Four Corners of Pain

Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George

Gatton

CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8 for “EVILution”.

Forget “New Heights”…it’s time to WAKE UP!

Matches already announced:

CZW World Title/Four Way Match

Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a

against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy

CZW Wired Title

Maxwell Jason Freidman defends against Trevor Lee

AR Fox takes on Ace Romero

Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George

Gatton

Tickets available at czwtickets.tickeyfly.com and, day of,

at the door.

