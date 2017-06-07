Cena addresses the idea that he buries younger WWE talent

John Cena addresses the idea that he buries younger WWE talent:

“This is why I have the reputation of quote-unquote ‘burying younger talent,’ John Cena because I will let them do whatever they want with me – and then after they get done, they’re not as motivated. So, it’s not that I sink their ship, it’s that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I’m on to the next person, [to] whom I say, ‘Hey man, bring your best punch and I’m gonna punch back’ – and they don’t take that attitude beyond me.”

