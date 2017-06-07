Cameron on cover of Icon Magazine

– Ariane Andrew, the former WWE Superstar as Cameron, is featured on the cover of issue #35 of Icon Magazine. Dressed in all leather, Andrew is photographed standing in front of a red Mercedes-Benz sports car. The former member of the Funkadactyls departed WWE in May of last year following a short stint and a return to NXT. She had been featured as part of the Total Divas cast from season one to three and had a recurring spot in season four. Andrew, who is 29 years old, told Extra last week that she left WWE on good terms as has no ill will towards anybody in the organization. “I appreciate all of the love and the hate I have received over the years from the WWE Universe. No matter what was said about me I appreciate their candor and their passion for the business,” she said. She did not rule out a return to the WWE and said she would definitely love to come back in the future. You can see the photos from Icon Magazine here.





