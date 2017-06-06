WWE hall of famer wants a match with Bray Wyatt
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
More from my site
- Audio: Jake Roberts talks scripted promos, WWE hall of fame, Bray Wyatt, more
- Video: Bizarre message to Bray Wyatt from Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Gerweck Report interviews Jake Roberts: Health update, making peace with The Ultimate Warrior, Hogan, HIAC, and more
- GRP #15: Wrestlemania 30, Mania matches that didn’t happen, Savage, and more
- GRP #32: WWE and TNA’s hall of fames, MITB, Stardust, Sting vs. Taker, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 23rd
More from my site
- Audio: Jake Roberts talks scripted promos, WWE hall of fame, Bray Wyatt, more
- Video: Bizarre message to Bray Wyatt from Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Gerweck Report interviews Jake Roberts: Health update, making peace with The Ultimate Warrior, Hogan, HIAC, and more
- GRP #15: Wrestlemania 30, Mania matches that didn’t happen, Savage, and more
- GRP #32: WWE and TNA’s hall of fames, MITB, Stardust, Sting vs. Taker, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 23rd