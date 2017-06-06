Why Ariane Andrew doesn’t date black men & didn’t like Cena’s proposal

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ariane Andrew (formerly known as the WWE’S Cameron) from Total Divas guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and elaborated on why she doesn’t date black men (or wrestlers), why she didn’t like John Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella and more.

Ariane elaborates on her comments that she doesn’t date black guys



“What is disturbing is instead of people taking the time to actually listen to what I said, it’s like, there were articles saying, ‘she refuses,’ which refuse never came out of my mouth ‘to date black guys because she wants cute babies.’ First off, lets just address I’m a black woman and I love the skin that I’m in and I wouldn’t change it for the world. And I feel like I love being a black woman because, you know, I do sometimes feel like things are harder but it’s like, I’m breaking barriers. And it’s like, yes, I am a woman and I’m a black woman and I’m f–king getting it…So for people to say self hate, that’s crazy. And to address what I said. He asked me if I like white guys. I said, ‘actually I love white guys. I actually don’t date black guys.’ I never said that I refuse to date black guys. To me at the end of the day it doesn’t matter who you are, color or whatever. To me it’s if we click we click, but I have a preference and what’s wrong with that?…To address the whole part, the mixed baby situation. No matter who I marry, whether their black whether their white, whatever. My child is going to be beautiful because I’m going to find them beautiful. You would think that I said, you know, ‘black babies are ugly.’ People are like ‘oh you’re a bed wench, you’re a coon, you self hate, you’re saying that black babies are ugly.’ I’m like when did this ever come out of my mouth?…



When asked what it is about white men that attracts her to them:

“I mean, we all have a preference. So I guess that’s kind of like a certain swagger. I’m very sassy and I’m very, you know, I guess I have a huge personality. And I have tried dating black guys before and it’s like they be like, ‘oh girl, you too much.’ And I’m like ‘oh, what’s too much?’ But I’ve also dated other races. It’s just, I guess, a preference thing. I don’t know. I think too, because I grew up, when I went to a private school I was like one of the only bla—. So I think being around that environment also has probably something to do with it. Because it wasn’t very, like I guess you could say, diverse.”

Ariane explains why she wouldn’t date wrestlers



“Don’t shit where you eat, because at the end of the day, anyone who–let’s just say for me I wasn’t one of the top dogs in WWE, right? Say that doesn’t go right. Who’s gonna lose their job? Me or probably the g–[starts to say guy]–me. And it’s like, my job means more than–I mean at the end of the day you can’t help what happens, so if something organically just kind of happens it’s kinda hard to say, ‘no!’ But for me…I spent so much time with these, those people, it was like a breath of fresh air to be able to discuss subjects where it’s like I can get a different perspective than being, you know, in that environment 24/7. I think it’s good to have an outlet.”

Ariane wishes Nikki and Jonn’s engagement wasn’t done at Wrestlemania



“I wish it wasn’t done at Mania…I feel like everyone knew it was gonna happen. You know, I feel like I’m a person that it’s like, I wanna be surprised, not be like, oh, you know what, I knew that; but I’m very happy for her, because I know that girl has been wanting, you know, him to marry her for, for some time. So it’s like, you know what, I wish them, I wish them the best, especially because, you know, he said he was never going to get married and never wanna have kids, and she, she stuck around so, you know, hopefully everything goes well and it seems like they’re happy…I feel like because it makes it so much of a cliche that people were, like, especially with the storyline with Maurice and Miz bash, and it’s like, you know there’s going to be a payoff. So you know at WrestleMania that it’s gonna happen. And so especially for, you know, the IWC community and like, the W–, you know that they know that that’s going to happen so I wish there was, like a, a spin, or at least maybe if they lost the match and then got the, I don’t know, somewhere that wasn’t, like, the biggest stage. But, I mean, on the flip side, that’s dope, because that’s the biggest; it’s like, you know, that’s the Super Bowl for wrestling.”

Ariane was pleasantly surprised by the real CM Punk



“You know when you hear so many bad things about someone?…with CM Punk …he has had a lot of backlash because he reminds me of…I won’t say a lot of myself but you know people who are outspoken you know get backlash but like, he is very loved by the wrestling community. He’s sick and he has been in the indies so his respect level is on a way different level of mine um but all the things I would hear, it’s like when I met him he actually was he actually was really cool and, and chill with me. I never, all the stories I’ve heard and once again it’s hearsay cause at the end of the day, if I wasn’t there I didn’t see it, who is to say it’s believable?”

Ariane bumped heads with Brodus a LOT



When asked if any of the WWE guys let her down, she said:

“You know it’s funny, like I said we’re, when you get to know these people it’s, it’s like a brother and sisterhood. Brodus and I bumped heads so many times…yeah it’s, it’s so crazy. Um, you know, I’m very outspoken and I say what I want and to some people I don’t, I don’t think people like the truth and so sometimes people really taken back by that. You know, Naomi is very chill and kind of go with the flow and just sometimes we would you know, Nao–would be chilling and I be like ‘no like we need to do this’ or ‘I don’t want to eat here tonight’ and it’s just like we’ve always had that love, hate relationship. But at the end of the day he has a sp–you know a special place in my heart, I just spoke to him maybe three months ago and I check on him.”

Ariane loves Melina, disappointed meeting Alicia Fox



“Since I didn’t grow up watching wrestling, I remember, kinda, you know, doing a little research and I was like, ‘I really love these girls!’ Like, those are the two that just stood out for me.”

When asked about what she specifically loves about Melina, Ariane replied:

“Her character. I really liked her as a heel. She just, she’s just so athletic…she’s the person that I kinda have gotten a lot of my moves from when I was in WWE…Like, she was just an inspiration to me. And a lot of the moves that I did with the splits was inspired by her.”

When asked about Alicia Fox, Ariane took a different tone:

“It’s crazy when you admire someone and then you meet someone. Let’s just put it that way…It’s like, you look up to this person, and not to say like this, but it was like, you know, for the longest time she was an Afr—, she was the only African American female there…knowing that, you know, with the little bit of knowledge I did have, I thought that was amazing. I liked her athleticism. I was like, ‘she’s dope.’ Until I feel like I met her, without saying too much, and it was just like, oh, the person that I really looked up to, it’s a little bit of a, a shocker. And we won’t, and we won’t, I won’t; you know, cause I’m not the person to throw anyone under the bus. That’s just not my character. It’s just, you know, just a little bit different when you admire someone and then you meet them in person.”

Ariane and Naomi are still BFF



When asked if she still talks to Naomi:

“Oh! Yes, girl.That’s my boo. Yes…That is my sister from another mister. Like, I’m so happy for her right now. It’s been overdue. But, timing is everything and I’m so happy that, you know, she is doing her thing. I mean, so proud of her. It’s [Smackdown Women’s champion title] well deserved. If anyone knows how much she deserves that, it’s me. Because we spent every single second together. And, I seen the moments when she was supposed to get the title and it was just like ‘no.’ I’m just so happy for her.”

Ariane thinks controversial tweets put the nail in her coffin



“I mean, I don’t know even until this day if it’s because, you know, I was very boisterous. I had kind of made a little rattle with the IWC community a few days before I was let go. And that was part of my way of trying to be like ‘if you all aren’t going to make a story, I’m going to make one my damn self.’ So till this day I still don’t know if that had something to do with it…Ok so, I know at one point I had made a comment about, you know, pay and all this stuff. And when I had, ‘amen, brother,’ it wasn’t about the pay. I was saying ‘amen’ because it was like if you don’t believe in yourself who the hell else would.



When asked if that was the nail in her coffin:

“I feel like that was part of it. And then I came back and talked about the IWC and how they’re like basement dwellers and stuff like that. It was more so to get things stirring up. So I’m like ‘I’m going to create my own God damn storyline.’ And from there, I still don’t know to this day if it was because I tried to rile them up, which I really did, they were riled.”

Ariane won’t say that women in the WWE are supportive



When asked about whether the women in WWE all stick together:

“I plead the fifth.”

Ariane asked to be moved to NXT



“I’m very, very honest. I was not ready. But when you’re given that, it’s either sink or swim. What I’m gonna say ‘oh I’m not ready, can you come back in a year’. It’s like you just kind of have to take it and you’re like I’m going to do the best that I can. So, I was put in a predicament where I wasn’t ready to be in the ring. And I’m very honest. And that’s ultimately what led up to my release because I gave my spot up. I knew that you can’t teach charisma, which I know I have, but I know you can teach wrestling to some sense. Like because I do feel like I have an athletic background. I gave it up all. I went asked to be taken off the road. I was like ‘I want to go back to NXT. I want to be an asset. I don’t want to just sit here and get a paycheck.’

Ariane just shot a pilot with a HUGE (non-wrestling) celebrity



“It’s actually funny um I had said I wouldn’t want to do reality TV again just because the only way I would want to do it is if I’m able to executive produce, I’m in that mindset now I want to be the business woman and use my degrees and know what, feel comfortable with what’s being put out there and how I want to do it, and it’s actually funny I just shot a pilot recently, I won’t name a name but someone with a big name…she’s done acting, she’s done singing…the pilot is about pretty much, it’s we all went to high school together, um the one girl that I am not saying, she didn’t go to high school with us but we all live in the valley and it’s kind of pretty much showing the life of being single, the life of making it in the industry, like how we have all been successful in our own ways and that’s what the pilot’s about so I said I wouldn’t do reality television again but you know…I felt comfortable because the cast and because I will be able to have a say so in what’s going on.”

—

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am ESTat thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)